Swami Pranavanand to go on hunger protest in Gangavati on Sunday

December 07, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Yadgir

Peethadhipathi of Brahmarshi Narayanaguru Peetha, Kardal village in Kalaburagi district, Swami Pranavananda will go on a hunger protest in Gangavati on Sunday, urging the government to fulfill various demands of the Idiga community, according to secretary of the Gurupeetha Venkatesh Gundanor.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Thursday, Mr. Gundanor said that the community has been facing problems for a long period.

The prime demand of the community to is to allow it to continue its age-old business of selling hooch. “The government should allow us to continue the business as we have no alternative for eking out a livelihood,” he added.

He also said that 26 internal communities will place 16 demands, including seeking permission for selling hooch, before the government during the protest.

The other demands are that the Idiga community should be included in the Scheduled Tribes category, two acres of land be given to each Idiga member if the community is not given permission to sell hooch, houses under any housing scheme be allotted for the community, a statue of Brahmarshi Narayanaguru be installed opposite Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, the State government should celebrate Hendada Marayya birth anniversary and Shivamogga airport be named after the former Chief Minister late S. Bangarappa.

