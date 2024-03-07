ADVERTISEMENT

Swadesh Darshan 2.0 to shore up amenities at Hampi

March 07, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Tourism has approved establishing ‘’Traveler Nooks’’ at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi in the State.

The project taken up under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 is the second in the State after the one in Mysuru and it will offer valuable services, amenities and tourist information support for which repurposed shipping containers will be used.

The project work was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually along with scores of other tourism related projects, on Thursday.

The project envisages filling vital gaps in tourist amenities and for providing access to drinking water, clean washrooms, ATMs, retail stores as well as shaded seating spots.

These are planned along different trains in three variants and inclue Noble, Royal and Imperial. The authorities said this initiative will ensure sustainable growth of tourism infrastructure without compromising the archaeological significance of Hampi.

The Traveler Nook is set to redefine visitor infrastructure, according to authorities who said that in all 20 such Travelers’ Nooks would be established at a cost of ₹2.63 crore. While 8 of them will be Noble Nook, there will be 4 Royal Nooks and 8 Imperial Nooks.

