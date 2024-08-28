GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Swadesh Darshan 2.0: Old DC office in Mysuru to become a museum

DC tells officials to prepare a detailed project report under the project of Ministry of Tourism, Government of India; this is the third initiative under the ₹70 cr project besides Tonga Ride Heritage Experience Zone and the Eco Experience Zone

Published - August 28, 2024 10:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office building in Mysuru.

The Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office building in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A sum of ₹70 crore has been released for the development of tourist destinations in and around Mysuru under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and detailed project reports (DPRs) for Tonga Ride Heritage Experience Zone and the Eco Experience Zone for a sum of ₹21.17 crore had been submitted under the project.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy while presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday in connection with the preparation of DPRs for projects under Swadesh Darshan 2.0.

Under Phase 2 of the project, the DC has asked for the preparation of a DPR for developing the old Deputy Commissioner’s office in the heart of the city. The district administration has proposed to develop the heritage building into a museum. The office is presently unused and the government has evinced interest in turning the place into a tourist attraction and developing a museum.

The museum will feature the contributions of Mysuru Maharajas, Diwans, and the administrative reforms during the times of Mysuru kings, and Mysuru heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Director of Tourism M.K. Savita said circuit tourism has received a focus with steps being taken to promote local circuits on themes and a project report in this regard is being prepared incorporating local tourist sites for promotions.

The Ministry of Tourism launched the Swadesh Darshan scheme for the development of theme-based tourist circuits. The Ministry relaunched the Swadesh Darshan scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations, following a destination and tourism-centric approach. The Ministry has notified 57 destinations in the country for development under SD 2.0. Mysuru and Hampi are among the places listed under it in Karnataka, according to the PIB.

The Eco Experience Zone, launched under Swadesh Darshan, aims at transforming the ecological landscape around Mysuru zoo and Karanji lake, and linking the two with the Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH). A treetop canopy walk, eco-bridge connector, eco-tower, a rustic rope bridge, and a nature-themed food court, apart from a zipline and provision for lake walk are among the attractions planned under the zone. Eco-adventure and wildlife exploration suiting all ages is the highlight of the feature, with a focus on sustainable tourism.

The integration of the zoo, Karanji lake and Regional Museum of Natural History Mysore (RMNH) is expected to help promote tourism as the zoo is one of the top destinations here and is in the must-see list of the tourists.

The Tonga Ride Heritage Experience Zone aims at reliving the rich past of Mysuru. Mysuru is known for tongas – the horse-drawn carriages with two wheels and sarot. Under the project, there are plans to develop three tonga stands and two horse stables to encourage tourists to experience the city’s heritage zones in decorated tongas.

During the ride, tourists will get information on the historical sites when they tour the heritage zone, which comprises Mysuru Palace and other heritage properties of Mysuru.

Tourists go around the city in tongas during Dasara to experience the city and relive the past moments. The Shah Pasand tongas come to the spotlight only during Dasara. Mysuru, which once boasted hundreds of tongas, has now around 50 tongas and about 20 sarots.

Karnataka / Mysore / tourism / eco-tourism / monument and heritage site / library and museum / nature / environmental issues

