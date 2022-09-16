‘SwachhtaPakhwada’ launched in Hubballi Railway Station

It is a fortnight-long cleanliness drive

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
September 16, 2022 20:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

SWR General Manager Sanjeev Kishore took part in cleanliness activities during the launch of ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ at Hubballi Railway Station on Friday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

ADVERTISEMENT

Hubballi Division of South Western Railway on Friday launched ‘SwachhtaPakhwada’, a fortnight-long cleanliness drive, with General Manager of SWR Sanjeev Kishore formally inaugurating it at Hubballi Railway Station.

According to a press release issued by SWR, the drive is being conducted with a view to bring about visible improvement in the level of cleanliness at various railway units such as stations, trains, offices, colonies, and others.

Launching the campaign, Mr. Sanjeev Kishore administered ‘Swachhta Pledge’ to officers and staff at SSS Hubballi Railway Station and participated in the cleaning activities at the station. Volunteers of the Bharat Scouts and Guides staged a street play highlighting the importance of cleanliness.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The first day was observed as ‘Swachh Awareness Day’ during which awareness was created among people about the importance of cleanliness, and ban on single-use plastic. Cloth bags were distributed to passengers at the station platform. This apart, a walkathon was organised on the station premises.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Senior railway officials, including P.K. Mishra, Arvind Malkhede, Ajay Singh, and Santosh Kumar Verma took part. As part of the campaign, a similar drive was also being conducted at all stations, colonies, and offices in the Hubballi Division.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hubli
railway

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app