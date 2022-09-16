‘SwachhtaPakhwada’ launched in Hubballi Railway Station

SWR General Manager Sanjeev Kishore took part in cleanliness activities during the launch of ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ at Hubballi Railway Station on Friday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Hubballi Division of South Western Railway on Friday launched ‘SwachhtaPakhwada’, a fortnight-long cleanliness drive, with General Manager of SWR Sanjeev Kishore formally inaugurating it at Hubballi Railway Station.

According to a press release issued by SWR, the drive is being conducted with a view to bring about visible improvement in the level of cleanliness at various railway units such as stations, trains, offices, colonies, and others.

Launching the campaign, Mr. Sanjeev Kishore administered ‘Swachhta Pledge’ to officers and staff at SSS Hubballi Railway Station and participated in the cleaning activities at the station. Volunteers of the Bharat Scouts and Guides staged a street play highlighting the importance of cleanliness.

The first day was observed as ‘Swachh Awareness Day’ during which awareness was created among people about the importance of cleanliness, and ban on single-use plastic. Cloth bags were distributed to passengers at the station platform. This apart, a walkathon was organised on the station premises.

Senior railway officials, including P.K. Mishra, Arvind Malkhede, Ajay Singh, and Santosh Kumar Verma took part. As part of the campaign, a similar drive was also being conducted at all stations, colonies, and offices in the Hubballi Division.