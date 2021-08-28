Swachhata Pakhwada begins

Staff members of Central Taxes (GST) Commissionerate, Mangaluru, at Chithrapur beach.

28 August 2021 02:15 IST

The Central Excise and Central Taxes (GST) Commissionerate, Mangaluru has taken up various activities as part of the Swachhata Pakhwada which commenced from August 16. They will go on till this month end.

It organised an online meeting on Friday in which Imamuddin Ahmad, Commissioner of Central Excise and Central Taxes, Mangaluru, highlighted various activities taken up during the fortnight. Its officials cleaned Chitrapura beach and planted saplings in Customs Old Port area.

A webinar on cleaning was organised. Essay and slogan writing competitions for the staff were conducted. Cleaning of office premises, closure of old files, disposal of e-waste, digitisation of documents etc. were also undertaken to reduce the carbon footprint. Jute/cloth bags, masks, sanitizers, face shield will be distributed to employees on the concluding day, a release from Additional Commissioner of the Commissionerate Reena Shetty said on Friday.

