Swachhata Hi Seva activities inaugurated at Central University of Karnataka

“People’s participation is the main component of Swachhata Hi Seva. We can’t bring any change without people’s participation,” said Dean, School of Social and Behavioural Science, Central University of Karnataka, Channaveer R.M.

He was speaking after the inauguration of a two-week Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 activities at the university near Kadaganchi on Saturday.

The activities are scheduled to conclude on Gandhi Jayanti.

“For the development of India, Mahatma Gandhi gave an 18-point constructive agenda that include the adoption of khadi, social harmony and cleanliness. He said that one should be the change one wants to see in the world. One should begin to change oneself before changing the world around one. Voluntarism is very important to achieve Swachhata Hi Seva. It was Gandhi’s mission and we must accomplish it,” he said.

Sharing his experience of constructing and using toilets in villages, Mr. Channaveer expressed discontent over people’s disinterest in constructing personal toilets despite the government’s incentives and support.

“Even if people construct toilets owing to some pressure, they won’t use them. Changing the people’s mindset is the biggest challenge in creating open defecation-free villages. We need to have a planned behavioural change programme with multiple approaches such as involving religious leaders and children to influence the communities,” he said.

Dean of Students Welfare Basavaraj Kubakaddi, who was the chief guest, underlined the citizens responsibilities in making India clean and hygienic.

“We have the right to live and we must also let others live. If we keep our surroundings, campus, cities and villages clean and hygienic, we can lead healthy and happy life. Due to dirty and unhygienic places, we are suffering from many diseases. We have experienced COVID-19 and many life-threatening diseases like that due to environmental pollution. There many laws and rules for maintaining cleanliness. But the laws cannot in themselves bring change as long as people don’t respect and follow them. We must first feel cleanliness as our responsibility and then, a positive change will follow,” he said.

Central University Nodal Officer for Swchhata Hi Seva 2024 Ganapati B. Sinnoor, who delivered the introductory speech, spoke about the two-week-long activities to be undertaken under Swchhata Hi Seva 2024.

“Central University students and faculty members will participate in the cleaning drive. We will clean not only the university campus but also the bus stands, drainages and public places of Kadaganchi and Suntanur villages in collaboration with the gram panchayats. We will also organise walkathons and door-to-door awareness programmes. We have also planned to take up cleaning activities at the historic Kalaburagi Fort and other places of historic importance. Organising competitions for essay writing, poem writing, painting and waste to art creation will be part of the special drive. Awareness programmes and health checkup camps for cleaning workers are also planned,” Mr. Sinnoor said.

Students and faculty members were administered oath on cleanliness.

M.S. Pasodi, Pavitra Alur, Zohair, Deepthi and other faculty members and students were present.

Sailaj Konek anchored the programme and welcomed the gathering. NSS coordinator Shivam Mishra proposed a vote of thanks. Department of Music students rendered the national song and national anthem.