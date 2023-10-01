HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Swachhata drive held at KRS backwaters

October 01, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A swachhata drive  was held at Meenakshipura village on the KRS backwaters as part of ‘Swachhata hi Sewa’ campaign on Sunday.

The village comes under Anandoor GP in Mysuru taluk and was launched by Mysuru ZP CEO K.M. Gayatri. She said that a cleanliness drive was launched and conducted from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. across all GPs as part of the nation-wide event and said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to imbibe the values of hygiene and cleanliness.

She called upon the people to eschew the practice of littering streets with garbage and urged them to keep their surroundings, roads and other public places clean and tidy.

As Sunday was also Senior Citizens Day, three persons including a centenarian were felicitated to mark the occasion. They are Krishnegowda, 103, Subramani, 90, Madanayaka, 85, and Puttaramegowda, 83. A certificate issued by the Election Commission of India was handed over to them.

The participants in the Swachhata drive were also administered an oath and ZP Deputy Secretary M. Krishnaraju, Mysuru taluk panchayat CEO M.S. Giridhar, local villagers, school children, teachers, ASHA workers and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.