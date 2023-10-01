Swachhata drive held at KRS backwaters

October 01, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

A swachhata drive was held at Meenakshipura village on the KRS backwaters as part of ‘Swachhata hi Sewa’ campaign on Sunday.

The village comes under Anandoor GP in Mysuru taluk and was launched by Mysuru ZP CEO K.M. Gayatri. She said that a cleanliness drive was launched and conducted from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. across all GPs as part of the nation-wide event and said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to imbibe the values of hygiene and cleanliness.

She called upon the people to eschew the practice of littering streets with garbage and urged them to keep their surroundings, roads and other public places clean and tidy.

As Sunday was also Senior Citizens Day, three persons including a centenarian were felicitated to mark the occasion. They are Krishnegowda, 103, Subramani, 90, Madanayaka, 85, and Puttaramegowda, 83. A certificate issued by the Election Commission of India was handed over to them.

The participants in the Swachhata drive were also administered an oath and ZP Deputy Secretary M. Krishnaraju, Mysuru taluk panchayat CEO M.S. Giridhar, local villagers, school children, teachers, ASHA workers and others were present.