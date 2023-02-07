‘Swachha Mandira Abhiyan’ to be launched on Friday at 12 temples

February 07, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department of the State government will launch a ‘Swachha Mandira Abhiyan’ to ensure cleanliness at 12 major pilgrim centers of Karnataka on Friday.

In the first phase, Minister for Haj and Muzrai Shashikala Jolle will launch the programme at the ancient Nimishamba Temple at Srirangapatna in Mandya. The objective of the programme was to ensure a clean environment at Hindu places of worship, said Department Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

The department would set up waste management plants at 12 temples that received a large number of pilgrims and devotees. Ms. Jolle would launch the programme through videoconference at Srirangapatna on Friday.

Temples covered under Swachha Mandira Abhiyan are: Sri Nimishamba Temple at Srirangapatna; Sri Banashankari temple at Bengaluru; Sri Ghati Subramanya temple in Bengaluru Rural; Sri Revanasiddeshwara temple at Ramanagaram; Sri Kabbalamma temple in Kanakapura taluk; Sri Kengal Anjaneya Swamy temple in Ramanagram district; Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple at Mandya; Sri Chennakeshava temple at Belur; Sri Durgaparameshwar temple at Mandarthi in Udupi; Sri Guru Thipperudraswamy temple at Nayakanahalli in Chitradurga district; Sri Lakshminarasimha Temple in Devarayanadurga in Tumakuru district; and Sri Rajarajeshwari temple at Polali in Dakshina Kannada district.

The Minister said the objective of the scheme was to realise the objective of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which brought about a change in social consciousness and behaviour. Under the scheme, the plants would treat waste ranging from 3,500 kg to 12,000 kg per day and ensure clean surroundings at places of worship.