‘Swachh’ volunteers cheer for citizen feedback

“Vote for Mysuru” is the new watchword in the city, given the ongoing Swachh Survekshan-2020. The aim is to encourage citizens to participate in the survey by giving their feedback and making Mysuru the country’s ‘cleanest city’.

Wearing identical T-shirts, ‘Swachh’ volunteers are going around the city meeting citizens — in both offices and public places — to encourage them to vote for Mysuru in the survey by going to the webpage https://swachhsurvekshan2020.org/CitizenFeedback. For the next 10 days, college students, numbering about 150, have been tasked with getting as many citizens as possible to participate in the effort to put Mysuru in a better position this time. The volunteers have identified places to meet citizens and encourage them to vote. Each team consists of 10 volunteers.

Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde has spoken to these volunteers and explained their roles and responsibilities. For the next 10 days, each volunteer has been tasked with getting about 200 feedbacks every day.

Under this initiative, taken up by the MCC and Let’s Do It Mysore, an NGO, the volunteer’s job is to spread awareness about Swachh Survekshan, the importance of citizen feedback, and other issues.

Value of feedback

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which is conducting the survey, has stated that the input of citizens on the city’s progress on the ‘Swachh’ front was key in the survey. “The city did not do well in feedback in the last survey. There is a chance now to fix that and give maximum points to the city by going to the website to give feedback,” said B.S. Prashanth, founder of the NGO. He said the volunteers were visiting institutions, corporate firms, public spaces and more to help in this matter.