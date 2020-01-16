‘Swachh’ survey: Roadside trash ‘dump sites’ sealed

With less than two weeks for Swachh Survekshan-2020 to conclude, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is coming up with new methods to ensure that the people do not throw garbage on the roadsides marring the city’s beauty as well as chances of Mysuru making it to the top in the ‘Swachh’ rank.

More than 13 major vacant sites where people used to dump solid wastes had been identified and these sites had been fenced using ropes or other means to stop the public from accessing them for throwing garbage. At these places, the MCC has put up notice boards warning the public not to throw trash. Those who do so will be penalised.

A MCC team is keeping a watch on these places since the sites had been recently cleared from the trash in view of the survey.

“We have fully spruced up these sites and containers where trash used to be dumped had also been removed. Our men and machines had been employed to free the sites from wastes. The MCC will not allow the public to throw trash at these places even after the survey,” said MCC Health Officer D. G. Nagaraj.

He told The Hindu that some conservancy lanes here used by the public as dump sites had been cleaned up recently and these lanes had been concretised.

“We are also taking the help of nearby CCTV footages (in private ownership) on those throwing garbage. Our people also monitor them in the morning and the evening. I myself go around these places and also others to ensure that trash is not thrown on the roadsides,” he added.

Another way of stopping public from throwing garbage was beautifying the dump sites. The beautification had been done through paintings, developing them into small lung spaces with plants and other ways.