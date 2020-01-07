‘Swachh’ survey: MCC seeks GPs’ help for hygiene on city outskirts

Even as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is going all out to cheer the citizens here to vote for Mysuru in the ongoing Swachh Survekshan-2020 for sustaining its recognition on the cleanliness front, it is now roping in Gram Panchayats (GPs) for their support in realising the ‘Swachh’ goals since many localities are controlled by the panchayats.

Cleanliness on the city outskirts, especially along the service roads of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), is crucial since the MCC limits extend till the ring road and the teams that are part of the survey are expected to take a tour of the city before giving their score on various parameters.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which is conducting the survey from January 4 to 31, has said that citizen feedback - SS2020 “VoteForYourCity - on the progress made by the city in realising the ‘Swachh’ goals plays a key role in the survey. For voting, citizens have to visit www.swachhsurvekshan2020.org/citizenfeedback

Sources told The Hindu that the MCC had written to the panchayat development officers (PDOs) of some GPs under whose jurisdiction many residential localities exist, requesting them to handle solid wastes scientifically, particularly segregation at source, and clearing the trash.

Many layouts have come up beyond the ORR and some of them have spread across 3 to 4 km from the ORR. The MCC handles its designated responsibilities until the ORR and thereafter the responsibilities lies with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which develops and approves layouts, and GPs.

The GPs, despite being revenue-rich, had failed in their duties in handling the solid wastes in their limits, citing infrastructural deficiencies. The MUDA had distanced itself from the ‘Swachh’ responsibilities arguing that such tasks rest with the MCC and the GPs.

MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj said the MCC had written to the GPs seeking their support. The PDOs of GPs including Srirampura, Hinkal, and Bogadi have been requested to maintain hygiene in their limits, clearing solid waste on daily basis, and segregating waste, in view of the ongoing survey.

Along with building and construction debris, solid waste is being dumped along the service roads of the ORR, spoiling the city’s beauty and reputation. Ring road is sort of a gateway to the city and garbage and debris dumped along the road gives a poor impression of the city.