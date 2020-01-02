Swachh Survekshan: Councillors threaten non-cooperation

An appraisal meeting regarding Swachh Survekshan 2020 which will commence from January 4 dissolved in chaos as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) councillors boycotted the proceedings over non-release of Mayoral grants of ₹50 lakh per ward, here on Thursday.

The Mayoral grant was announced during the Budget last year but was yet to be released owing to paucity of funds. But the councillors used it as a bargaining tool to extract a promise from the Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, and the MCC Commissioner Gurudutt Hegde failing which they threatened “not to cooperate’’ for the forthcoming SS 2020 exercise.

Defiant

Though the MCC Commissioner Gurudutt Hegde appealed to the councillors to focus on the objective of the meeting to secure higher rankings in the clean city rankings, the councillors were defiant and walked out in a huff.

The meeting itself began on a heated note with the former mayor Ayub Khan questioning the officials as to why the MCC was ‘’competing’’ in the survey and flayed them for making cleanliness a monthly exercise rather than ensuring that the city was kept clean 24x7 all 365 days of the year. He averred that the door to door collection of waste was not being implemented in at least 50 per cent of the 65 wards of the MCC.

This was supported by a few other members including Shivakumar of the BJP and SBM Manju of the Janata Dal (Secular) who said that their demand for mechanised tippers and autos had not been complied with by the authorities. A large time of the meeting was spent on discussing issues which should ideally be raised in the Council but the members attending the proceedings sidestepped the main issue and focussed on non-release of mayoral grants.

The Commissioner said this was not the forum to discuss the issue and wanted the members to concentrate on the subject at hand. But this provoked some of the councillors who said that they will not budge from their stance.

Mr. Hegde said the MCC was strapped of funds and was finding it difficult to pay the salaries of pourakarmikas who are keeping the city clean and at this juncture he could not make allocation of ₹35 crore. At this point Mr. Manju said then the Mayor should at least announce Rs.25 lakh as grant per ward but it evoked no response and the councillors attending the meeting walked out, leaving the Mayor and officials red-faced.