’Swachh’ Mysuru a must to retain city’s heritage character, says NGT panel chief

March 25, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Justice Subhash B. Adi, Chairperson, National Green Tribunal State-Level Committee, said here on Saturday that Mysuru’s cleanliness quotient was on the decline and effective waste management was a must to ensure it retains its heritage and historical character.

He was eliciting opinion from stakeholders at an interaction held at the Mysuru City Corporation. Mr. Subhash Adi said Mysuru is known for its heritage, culture, tourism but all of it will be lost or diluted if the city was not clean.

He noted that though Mysuru was ranked among the cleanest cities earlier, its rank was slipping in the present times. The onus of keeping the city clean was not on pourakarmikas alone but it was an individual and collective responsibility of the people of the city.

Taking note of the infrastructure of Mysuru and the presence of clean roads, UGD, tree cover etc., Mr. Subhash Adi said it was incomprehensible as to why the city was not clean anymore and sought to elicit public feedback besides ensure greater coordination, networking and to initiate corrective decisions.

Recalling his visit to Indore in Madhya Pradesh which has been ranked the cleanest city in the country continuously for six years, he said every citizen took special interest in it and such a behavioural change was necessary in Mysuru as well.

The focus was also on the ban on use of plastic and traders found violating the ban on single use plastic three times, should have their trade licence revoked.

Shobhana of Mysuru Grahakara Parishat pointed out that she had complained about the violation of the single use plastic ban to the MCC and in turn received an intimidating telephone call asking her to desist from making such complaints. Mr. Subhash Adi said nobody could be intimidated or threatened and suggested that a police complain be filed in such cases.

A resident of Vijayanagar,.Kiran, complained about the construction works in park and open spaces besides being prevented by the authorities from planting saplings. Leela Shivakumar representing an NGO drew attention to the waste dumped atop Chamundi Hills. There was a discussion on the imperatives of allowing only government buses to Chamundi Hills besides banning carrying plastic material to the hill top.

.N.S. Rangaraju of INTACH Mysuru said waste management had become more crucial than environment conservation at Chamundi Hills and called for a monitoring committee to ensure that the laws were complied with. Mr. Subhash Adi said as Chamundi Hills was governed by the village panchayat he would call a meeting of their representatives and hold discussions on its conservation. K.S. Nagapathi, a retired professor and tourism expert, called for constitution of a vision group for effective implementation of solid waste management.

Venkatesh of Clean Mysuru Foundation highlighted the problem of Construction and Demolition waste and the MCC health commissioner said that the city would have a C & D waste recycling plant and the DPR was with the government for approval.

MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy and other officials were present.