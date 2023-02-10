Swachh Mandira Abhiyana launched in 12 Muzrai temples

February 10, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Swachh Mandira Abhiyana was launched by inaugurating a zero waste centre at Sri Nimishamba Temple near Srirangapatna on Friday. It’s an initiative of the Department of Muzrai and Endowment in 12 major temples in the State, including Sri Nimishamba Temple.

Minister for Muzrai, Wakf and Haj Shashikala Jolle inaugurated the initiative at the temple.

In her address, the Minister said the Abhiyana has been launched for keeping the temple premises and their surroundings clean and hygienic.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have laid a lot of emphasis on temple development. She cited the examples of Kashi Corridor in Uttar Pradesh and Anjanadri temple development in Karnataka. Dry and wet waste will be segregated and used flowers will be properly disposed of in the temples as part of the project.

She told the Muzrai officials to ensure cleanliness in the temples.

Around 400 kg of waste was generated in Nimishamba temple on a normal day and 600 kg on festival days. In all 12 temples, 3,500 kg of waste was generated on normal days while it is 12,000 kg during festivals. The idea is to ensure zero waste in these temples, with better waste management, she explained.

The initiative was launched in 11 other temples through a video conference, at Sri Banashankari Temple, Bengaluru; Ghati Subramanya Temple; Sri Revana Siddeshwara Temple in Ramanagaram; Sri Kabbalamma Temple in Kanakapura; Sri Kengal Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Ramanagaram district; Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangapatna; Sri Channakeshava temple in Hassan district; Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple at Mandarthi in Udupi; Sri Guru Thipperudraswamy Temple in Chitradurga; Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple in Devarayanadurga in Tumakuru; and Sri Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple in Dakshina Kannada.

Commissioner for Muzrai and Endowment Rohini Sindhuri and others were present.