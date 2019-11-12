‘Swachh’ drive in schools to mark Children’s Day

This year’s Children’s Day in Mysuru will be a different affair.

For, the students of many schools will join hands for making Mysuru a “plastic-free city”.

As many as 20,000 children from about 500 schools in 60 wards of the Mysuru City Corporation will engage in “Shramdhaan” from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. around their school campuses on November 14 (Thursday), cleaning the surroundings and sending a message on cleanliness, especially ending the menace of single- use plastics.

The drive marking the Children’s Day has been taken up with support from the Indian Oil Corporation.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath said the responsibility lies on the entire population of Mysuru to join hands with the MCC in making Mysuru the best place to live, freeing it from the plastic menace. The campaign being launched with the schoolchildren is the MCC’s effort to take along the people towards realising the goal.

Cloth bags

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said cloth bags would be given to the schoolchildren as a measure to spread awareness on using such bags. It would also help them bring plastic waste from their households and hand it over to the MCC workers through their respective schools.

The Children’s Day “Swachh” campaign will be launched at the Vidya Vardhaka Sangha Educational Institutions’ campus in Kuvempunagar. Mysuru’s Swachh Bharat Mission ambassadors - Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the Mysuru royal family, former cricketer Javagal Srinath, yoga exponent Kushi and achiever Master Ishaan Chetan, will participate.

MCC Engineer Darshan said 1,03,000 cloth bags have been distributed in 30 wards for collecting dry waste.

An agency has come forward to lay roads using single-use plastic and the MCC has identified the roads where the plastic waste generated in Mysuru would be used for laying the road. Also, a MoU has been signed with the MCC for producing interlocking and pavers block.