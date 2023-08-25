Swacch Survekshan 2023: MCC on a drive promoting public feedback

August 25, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has launched a drive to encourage public to provide their feedback on the state of the city as part of Swacch Survekshan 2023 the results of which are expected to be announced in September.

The MCC drive commenced sometime ago and so far over 63,000 people have provided their feedback against the target of 93,000. This is 10 percent of the city’s population of 9.3 lakh based on 2011 census and is a requisite under Swachh Surveskshan.

The MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj said that the response has been good and the corporation has held extensive interactions with citizens groups, NGOs, educational institutions, etc. besides religious heads. The city’s cleanliness ranking would drop due to poor public feedback which has a score of 600 marks this year. Though Mysuru has consistently been ranked high among the cleanest cities, its overall ranking among cities with a population of over 1 lakh has dropped from 1st and the cleanest among the cities in 2016 to 15th place in 2021 while it was ranked 8th in the 2022 survey.

The Suttur seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji launched the drive to encourage the public to provide their feedback early this month and the MCC is confident of crossing the target of 93,000 feedbacks. The improvements in marks under public feedback will substantially improve the overall ranking and hence the thrust on it, according to Dr. Nagaraj.

The MCC has printed a brochure on how to give feedback in Swachh Survekshan 2023. Citizens have to scan a QR code or visit sbmurban.org, enter their mobile numbers, slection language, select location and answer nine questions pertaining to waste collection, segregation, state of drains, tick their awareness on the concept of reduce, reuse and recycle, state of community toilets etc. They also have to provide their overall rating for the cleanliness of the city. Once the feedback is entered, they have to validate the OTP and make the final submission.

Citizens may also download Swachhata App or call 1969 to provide their feedback.