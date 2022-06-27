‘Swacch Shukrawar’ in Kalaburagi from next month

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Girish D. Badole and staff creating awareness about ‘Swacch Shukrawar’ programme in rural areas in Kalaburagi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To improve sanitation and to create awareness on cleanliness in villages for holistic development of rural regions, the Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat will launch “Swachh Shukrawar” programme in the district in July.

The programme, a part of Central government’s ambitious Swacch Bharat Mission, is aimed at educating the rural population on hygiene, waste management and making villages plastic-free and other related cleanliness issues in gram panchayats to transform Kalaburagi into a model district.

Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Girish D. Badole, speaking to The Hindu, said that school students, headmasters, teachers, members of school development and monitoring committee, local representatives, panchayat development officers, women self-help groups, National Rural Livelihood Mission staff, anganwadi workers, ASHAs and temple committee members will be roped in to create awareness about “Swacch Shukrawar”.

The members will form a team and launch door-to-door campaigns besides conducting awareness programmes in anganwadi centres, community halls and in each village on the first Friday of the month.

Similarly, on the third Friday, taluk level officers, including those from block education offices, block resource centres, cluster resource centres, child development planning offices, taluk health offices, head masters and teachers, will conduct various competitions and cultural events for schoolchildren on related subjects to educate about the effects of open defecation and also on waste management-related topics, Dr .Badole said.

Dr. Badole urged the villagers to participate actively in the programme and turn their villages as the best in the district.