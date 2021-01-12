Swabs from crow carcass sent to lab

Swabs from three dead crows from Pachchanady were sent to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals South Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Hebbal, Bengaluru, for test for suspected H5N8 avian influenza infection.

Thee crows were found dead by the side of the road leading to Nirashritara Kendra in Pachhanady on Monday morning. Residents informed the district administration. Personnel from the Department of Animal Husbandry collected the carcasses for autopsies. Swabs from the lungs were collected and sent to SRDDL. The death appears to be due to enteritis, sources said.

A few days ago, the carcass of a crow, among the four found dead at a crow roosting place in Manjanady, was sent to SRDDL. It was found negative for H5N8. SRDDL will conduct a toxicology test to ascertain the cause of death of the crows.