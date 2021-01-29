Swab tests at CFTRI’s COVID-19 testing centre cross 1.20 lakh

MYSURU

29 January 2021 19:25 IST

With MMCRI’s lab, nearly 5 lakh swab tests carried out towards the control of COVID-19 spread in Mysuru district

Continuing its support to the long-drawn battle against COVID-19, the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru has successfully completed 1.20 lakh swab tests at its COVID-19 Testing Centre since last year.

This was the third testing centere set up here for carrying out RT-PCR tests after the one at the Microbiology Department (on the premises of K.R. Hospital) in Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) and another at the JSS Hospital.

The MMCRI Testing Centre (Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory) and the CSIR-CFTRI Testing Centre are the two public institutions that have been providing services to the public free of cost since the outbreak.

The CSIR-CFTRI came forward to support the district administration in the fight against the pandemic by setting up the centrer and carry out RT-PCR tests since testing was key for containing the spread of the disease.

With its support, Mysuru could do more testing, helping in combating the pandemic which had peaked and the district was identified as a COVID-19 hotspot because of the spurt in infection rate and fatalities. The cases and the fatalities had dropped substantially since October last, and increase in testing was cited as one of the reasons for flattening the curve.

FIVE LAKH TESTS

Both the MMCRI lab and the CSIR-CFTRI COVID-19 Testing Centre have together tested nearly five lakh swab samples collected from the district, and the authorities said it is a major landmark towards the control of COVID-19 spread in the district.

To mark the occasion of crossing 1.20 lakh swab tests, the CSIR-CFTRI on Friday felicitated the COVID-19 warriors of its testing centrer and the district and Health Department officials, including Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, in recognition of their significant contributions in combating the pandemic.

CSIR-CFTRI Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh, scientists from the premier lab and others were present.

Dr Ravindra P V, in-charge Coordinator, CSIR –CFTRI Testing Centre, Mysuru, and Dr Prakash M Halami, Coordinator and Nodal Officer said, “The 1.20 lakh swab tests could be achieved because of the hard work and dedication of the young staff of the testing center. The support of the CSIR-CFTRI director, the heads of the departments, State and district administration, the RBI, Mysuru branch and Vasudaiva Kutumbakam Pratistanam Trust, Shivamogga was significant in achieving this milestone.”

Genome sequencing

In her address, Dr. Singh said the CSIR-CFTRI, in addition to its contribution to the testing, also contributing towards sequencing of Coronavirus genome to find out the possible mutations in the virus from the samples originated from the district.

The institute is also developing immunity-boosting food supplements /formulations, diagnostics as well as sanitizers for the COVID-19 mitigation, she added.

Those who were felicitated at the CSIR-CFTRI event include Ms. Rohini Sindhuri; MMCRI Dean and Director C.P. Nanjaraj; District Health Officer Amarnath; District Vector-Borne Diseases Control Officer Chidambar, District Surveillance Officer Shivaprasad;, senior health officials Siraj, Ravi, Rajeshwari, and Narayana Krishnamurthy; General Manager, RBI branch, Hugar; Deputy Medical Superintendent, Government Ayurveda Panchakarma Hospital, Murali; Nuva Reddy; and all the staff of the CSIR-CFTRI COVID-19 Testing Centre.