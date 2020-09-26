Swab testing compulsory for all patients in Dharwad district

Free testing for patients who are unable to pay fees

The Dharwad district administration has made it mandatory for all patients visiting private and government hospitals in Dharwad district to mandatorily undergo testing for COVID-19 infection.

Chairing a review meeting with private doctors here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said that private hospitals should collect swab samples of poor patients and send it to KIMS or DIMHANS. And if patients were unable to pay the testing fees, the administration would get the tests done free of cost, he said.

Mr. Patil said the administration had taken the decision to conduct free testing in order to ensure that poor patients were not deprived of the facility of swab testing and medical treatment at private hospitals.

Early detection

Emphasising the need for early detection and timely treatment of the patients, Mr. Patil said that patients visiting the private hospitals as outpatients or in-patients, should provide their domicile address and contact number.

He clarified that patients from other districts could be admitted in private hospitals in the district provided they had registered in their respective districts.

He said hi-flow oxygen if required would be provided to private hospitals by KIMS.