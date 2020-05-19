Karnataka

Swab test for elderly in containment area

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has decided to conduct swab test of all persons aged 60 years and above in the containment area of the city.

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil told presspersons on Tuesday that all persons having SARI and ILI cases of the area will also be tested for COVID-19 infection.

The decision was taken after a 65-year-old person of the containment area died of COVID infection on Monday . The swab sample which was sent after his demise was found to be positive after his death. The deceased was suffering from several ailments including pneumonia.

“As a precaution we will conduct the tests. Anybody testing positive will be immediately shifted to hospital. This will not only help in early treatment of the person but also prevent spreading of infection,” Mr. Patil said.

Some 15,000 people of the district have returned from Maharashtra and they have been sent to quarantine facility. The swab samples of all these people will be collected for testing.

Mr. Patil said that a total of 60 positive cases were reported in the district. Of them 37 have been discharged and four are dead. A total of 19 active cases are being treated at the designated hospital.

