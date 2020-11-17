Karnataka

Swab samples collection centres

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has set up swab sample collection units at seven places in Hassan city as college students have to undergo the RTPCR test before attending the classes that resumed on Tuesday.

In a press release, Hassan Taluk Health Officer B.M. Vijay said the samples would be collected at Boys Pre-Metric Hostel behind All India Radio, new KSRTC bus stand, City Municipal Council office premises, RTO office premises, M.Krishna City Health Centre (Old Mutton Market), Beeranahalli Health Centre (Hoysala Nagar) and Pension Mohalla Health Centre.

The RTPCR would be done in all primary health centres of the taluk. The college students and the public can visit these centres and get themselves tested for COVID-19 infection, the press release added.

On Tuesday, hardly a few students attended the classes in degree colleges. The State government has made RTPCR compulsory for all teachers and students to attend the classes.

