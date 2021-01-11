Swab from dead crows sent to Bengaluru

Swabs of dead crows from Pachhanady here has been sent to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals’s South Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Hebbal, Bengaluru, for testing for suspected H5N8 avian influenza infection.
Three crows were found dead by the side of the road leading to Nirarshritara Kendra in Pachhanady on Monday morning. The residents noticed the crows and informed the district administration.
Personnel from the Department of Animal Husbandry collected the carcass of the three crows and carried out autopsy. Swabs from the lungs were collected and sent to SRDDL. The death of crows appears to be due to enteritis, sources said.
A few days ago the carcass of a crow, which was among the four crows found deadin Manjanady, which borders Kasaragod district of Kerala, was sent to SRDDL. It was found negative for H5N8 infection. The SRDDL was carrying out toxicology test to know the reason for the death.
