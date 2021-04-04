SVYM founder appointed to CBC

R. Balasubramaniam, founder of Swami Vivekenanda Youth Movement (SVYM) and Chairman of Grassroots Research And Advocacy Movement (GRAAM), Mysuru, has been appointed as a member of the Capacity Building Commission (CBC).

The CBC has been mandated to harmonise training standards, and create shared faculty and resources as part of the “Mission Karmayogi”, which is the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB).

The CBC, which is a wholly owned Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), constituted to own and operate the online learning platform and facilitate world-class learning content marketplace, will also have a supervisory role over all central training institutions, according to a note from GRAAM.

The appointment committee of the Union Cabinet issued orders on Mr. Balasubramaniam’s appointment on April 1, 2021.

The NPCSCB is a new national architecture for civil services capacity building, a comprehensive reform of the capacity building apparatus at individual, institutional and process levels for efficient public service delivery.

The CBC will assist the Prime Minister’s Public Human Resources Council in approving the annual capacity building plans and exercise functional supervision over all central training institutions dealing with civil services capacity building.

“The commission will also make recommendations on standardisation of training and capacity building, pedagogy and methodology, set norms for common mid-career training programmes across all civil services and suggest policy interventions required in the areas of Human Resources (HR) Management and Capacity Building to the Government”, the statement added.

Mr. Balasubramaniam is a development scholar and public policy advocate, known for his pioneering development work with rural and tribal people in Saragur and H.D. Kote taluks of Mysuru district. GRAAM of which he is the Founder Chairman is a public policy think tank based out of Mysuru.