SVEEP initiatives take off for greater electoral participation

The committee looking after activities under Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) for the by-election to Hunsur Assembly constituency in Mysuru district has set a goal of carrying out voter awareness campaigns in each village for bringing maximum number of voters to the polling booths.

Volunteers have identified the booths that saw low voter turnout earlier and they will be given special attention for educating the voters on the need for exercising their franchise.

Tour of villages

The staff from Hunsur Taluk Panchayat and the gram panchayats on Saturday set out on a tour of villages in motorcycles, carrying attractive messages on voting. The pillion-riders carried the placards with messages in Kannada and English exhorting voters to cast their ballot. The SVEEP volunteers covered as many as 26 villages on Saturday.

Hunsur Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Girish, who flagged off the rally in the town on Saturday, told The Hindu that the idea is to reach out to every village with an appeal on not to miss voting.

“We are playing a recorded message wherever the volunteers visit on why voting is important, and also interact with the residents, holding meetings.”

This election, along with the distribution of voter slips by the BLOs, pamphlets with details on using electronic voting machines (EVMs) and also about the VVPATs will be distributed.

Hunsur constituency has a sizeable population of primitive tribes residing in settlements close to the forests.

The SVEEP teams are also focussing on reaching out to the tribal populations by visiting their “haadis” and encouraging them to participate in the democratic process.

Mr. Girish said he and the SVEEP volunteers visited a couple of “haadis” and interacted with the tribals.

They were told about the by-election on December 5 and sensitised about their roles as voters.

Hunsur has 2,27,974 voters, including 1,14,146 male and 1,12,769 female voters.

Incidentally, 1,534 voters opted for ‘NOTA’ in the last election.