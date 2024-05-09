SVEEP initiatives, active involvement of officials and stakeholders help increase voting percentage in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies

Following the various initiatives taken up by SVEEP committees and active involvement of officials and various organisations, polling percentage in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies that went to the polls on Tuesday has increased significantly, with a few among them creating a record.

Davangere Lok Sabha Constituency recorded the highest-ever polling of 76.98%. This is the highest polling percentage in all the elections held in the Lok Sabha constituency so far. In 2019, the constituency recorded 72.96% polling.

Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency recorded a polling percentage of 74.37%, an increase of 4.25%, compared to the last Lok Sabha elections. It recorded 70.12% polling in 2019.

In Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency, 77.60% voters exercised their franchise. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Haveri recorded a polling percentage of 74.01 and now, it has gone up by 3.59%.

Uttar Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency has recorded an increase of 2.14% in polling. The constituency, which had recorded a polling percentage of 74.16 in the 2019 polls, registered highest-ever polling of 76.3% this time.

Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer of Uttara Kannada Gangubai Mankar has said that activities taken up by the district administration and the SVEEP committee, especially in areas where fewer voting percentage was recorded during the last elections, have resulted in the desired results.

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has said that SVEEP activities and the involvement of various stakeholders in the programmes organised to create awareness have resulted in an increase in polling. Especially, first-time voters took part enthusiastically in the election process, she said.

Kalyana Karnataka

In the polling for the five Lok Sabha seats in Kalyana Karnataka held on Tuesday, an increase of 3.23% has been recorded. The voter turnout in the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Kalyana Karnataka region stood at 67.39%, whereas in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, these constituencies recorded a turnout of 64.16%.

Of the five Lok Sabha seats, the voter turnout in Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency was the highest. The constituency witnessed an increase of 6.32% in voting. As much as 64.66 % voters turned up for voting against the 58.34% in 2019, followed by Ballari Lok Sabha Constituency with 73.59% (3.83% increase) against the 69.76% in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Koppal Lok Sabha seat recorded 70.99% polling (2.43% increase), Bidar Lok Sabha Constituency recorded 65.47% polling (2.47% increase) and Kalaburagi Lok Sabha Constituency registered 62.25% polling (1.07% increase).

Similarly, in Kittur Karnataka region, Belagavi recorded 79% polling, Chikkodi 72%, Bagalkot 72.67% and Bijapur 66.66%. And, in Central Karnataka, Shivamogga recorded 78.33% polling.

