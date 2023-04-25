SVEEP Express bus flagged off in Shivamogga

April 25, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, on Tuesday, flagged off SVEEP Express bus, meant for spreading awareness on voting, in Shivamogga.

He flagged off the vehicle on the premises of Hassan Zilla Panchayat.

The bus has been designed to spread use of EVM and VVPAT, besides the voting process. It has posters on the importance of voting and replicas of EVM and VVPAT, besides a model polling booth.

“The voting percentage in rural areas has been good. However, in the urban areas, the response is not impressive. We are taking up initiatives to increase voters’ turnout in urban localities”, he said.

The bus would travel to places where voters’ response had been poor in the previous elections. It would travel until May 9. The aim was to increase the voters’ turnout at least by 10%, the officer said.

ZP CEO Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande said the initiative was to promote people’s participation in the election process.

On the first day, the bus travelled to Ashok Nagar, Gadikoppa, Shantinagar, Rajendra Nagar, Ravindra Nagar and neighboring localities.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, City Corporation Commissioner Mayanna Gowda and others were present.