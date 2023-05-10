‘SVEEP effect’: Special booths that drew voters

May 10, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - MYSURU

Pink or Sakhi booths, ethnic booths, booths managed by the youth, and other theme-based booths besides booths with selfie points (in different avatars) were among the highlights of the election that concluded here on Wednesday.

Mysuru SVEEP Committee came up with many novel ideas to draw voters to the booths and the effort was a successful one since voters liked the festive ambience on the occasion of festival of democracy.

While the pink booths with the ambience in pink shade and run by women were set up in almost all 11 constituencies, ethnic booths were set up in tribal-dominated areas in Hunsur and H.D. Kote taluks.

Booths managed by youth were specially decorated with balloons and festoons to depict a festive ambience.

Booths that display life in rural areas, booths with selfie points made of bamboo and green polling booths with furniture inside the booths draped in green elements like coconut tree leaves were among the highlights.

Some booths were zero plastic booths and a few others had other unique attractions. Ethnic booths had images of tribal art.