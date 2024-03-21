March 21, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

In a unique move, senior officers, including ZP CEO and Mysuru SVEEP Committee Chairperson K.M. Gayathri on Thursday, March 21, visited the houses at Jattihundi village in Bogadi Town Panchayat, requesting residents to vote compulsory on April 26 and distributed pamphlets that stressed on the importance of voting on the occasion.

Organised hy the SVEEP Committee and the Department of Women and Child Development, the drive received a good response from the residents who took a pledge to cast their vote.

A human chain was formed by the residents, anganwadi members, officers, and staff of the panchayat, and administered the pledge for casting vote. The drive was launched to raise voter awareness.

Ms. Gayathri visited the houses and spoke to the women members of the families on the steps taken by the district administration for the elections and the facilities provided to women for casting their ballot.

She urged them to check their names in the voters’ list by visiting the voter helpline app.

