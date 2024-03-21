GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SVEEP: Door-to-door visits mark voter awareness drive near Mysuru

March 21, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A human was formed at Jattihundi village to raise voter awareness as part of SVEEP, near Mysuru on Thursday, March 21.

A human was formed at Jattihundi village to raise voter awareness as part of SVEEP, near Mysuru on Thursday, March 21. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a unique move, senior officers, including ZP CEO and Mysuru SVEEP Committee Chairperson K.M. Gayathri on Thursday, March 21, visited the houses at Jattihundi village in Bogadi Town Panchayat, requesting residents to vote compulsory on April 26 and distributed pamphlets that stressed on the importance of voting on the occasion.

Organised hy the SVEEP Committee and the Department of Women and Child Development, the drive received a good response from the residents who took a pledge to cast their vote.

A human chain was formed by the residents, anganwadi members, officers, and staff of the panchayat, and administered the pledge for casting vote. The drive was launched to raise voter awareness.

Ms. Gayathri visited the houses and spoke to the women members of the families on the steps taken by the district administration for the elections and the facilities provided to women for casting their ballot.

She urged them to check their names in the voters’ list by visiting the voter helpline app.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.