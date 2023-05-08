HamberMenu
SVEEP committee holds para gliding show

May 08, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The district SVEEP committee organised a para gliding show to create awareness about universal voting and free and fair polls.

On Saturday, paragliders from Bengaluru took to the skies from the Karnataka College grounds in Dharwad. ZP CEO T.K. Swaroopa inaugurated the event. Other officers were present.

The weather was well-suited to fly and paragliders spent nearly an hour in the air. Messages to electors were distributed through the sky, and the event attracted huge crowds. They flew over the Kelgeri lake, Sampige Nagar, Srinagar, Hosayellapur, and nearby areas.

Ms. Swaroopa said the committee has been conducting various activities across the district to increase the polling percentage. Focus will be on areas with low percentage, she said.

