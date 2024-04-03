SVEEP Committee encouraging voters to exercise their franchise

April 03, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Yadgir

The Election Commission of India, the district administration and the zilla panchayat have been making efforts to encourage voters to exercise their franchise to select a representative who will protect their rights enshrined under the Constitution.

Chief Executive Officer of Yadgir Zilla Panchayat and Nodal Officer of the District Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Garima Panwar has said that everybody should cast their votes and also create awareness among their neighbours to exercise their franchise without fail.

“The Constitution has given ample power to the citizens of this country who have attained the age of majority to elect their representative through the voting system. Therefore, everybody should vote compulsorily to strengthen the Constitutional structure. The responsibility of everybody will not end with merely casting their own vote. However, it is everyone’s responsibility to encourage their neighbours to vote in the elections,” she said.

She was addressing a gathering after launching an awareness programme in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Ms. Panwar further said that no voter should be influenced in any manner or lured by any means. Considering voting is a duty, everyone should take responsibility and ensure that he votes.

The SVEEP committee has been organising awareness programmes at prime locations in town and city limits where people normally gather and explain to them why they should vote and the benefits of doing so.

Meanwhile, a student of a Morarji Desai Residential School for minorities in Kanyakollur of Shahapur taluk has written to his parents urging them to cast their votes to decide future lawmakers.

