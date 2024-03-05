S.V. Krishnamurthy takes charge as VC of Kuvempu University

March 05, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

S.V. Krishnamurthy, Professor and Dean of the Faculty of Science of Kuvempu University, assumed charge as Vice Chancellor of the university on Sunday. His predecessor, S. Venkatesh, vacated the office as his term as Dean of the Faculty of Commerce ended on March 1.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, on February 29, appointed Prof. Krishnamurthy as the VC until the end of his term of deanship, which ends on March 20, 2025, or until the appointment of a regular Vice Chancellor or until further orders.

The State government has not appointed a regular VC since August 1, 2023, when the term of B.P. Veerabhadrappa came to an end. In the absence of a regular VC, the governor appoints the senior dean as VC. Mr. Krishnamurthy is Professor of Environment Science and Dean of the Science Faculty.

