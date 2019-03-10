Suvarna Gopura work at Krishna temple to start on Wednesday

The work of laying of a gold sheet covering on the gopura (dome) on the sanctum sanctorum of the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple will begin here on March 13.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt, said the laying of the gold covering would take about three months.

It was one of the projects of his second Paryaya (2018-20).

The project required 100 kg of gold, 800 kg of silver and 200 kg of copper.

The cost of this project was estimated at ₹ 38 crore. Already 70 % of the gold required for the project had been collected. This also included contribution made by the devotees.

The total area of the sanctum sanctorum was 2,500 sq ft. The he Suvarna Gopura (gold gopura) would have the shape of tiles, which is part of the culture of coastal Karnataka.

It had been decided to lay the copper sheet on teak wood structure. The cooper sheet would be covered with silver sheet and topped with a gold sheet. Twenty-three carat gold would be used so that the sheet was strong and retained its colour.

The Sarvamoola religious texts written by the exponent of Dwaita philosophy, Sri Madhwacharya, would be written on the copper sheet using laser technology. The Hamsa mantras too would be written on the copper sheet. “Since the existing roof of the gopura will be dismantled and a new gopura will take its place, religious rituals have to be done. The works of the Suvarna Gopura will begin on March 13. The renovation is expected to take about two-and-a-half months. We expect to inaugurate the Suvarna Gopura in three months,” Vidyadheesha Tirtha said.