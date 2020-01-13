Karnataka

SUV set ablaze after clash

A sports utility vehicle was set ablaze following a clash between two groups at Mattanavile village near Hirisave in Channarayapatna taluk on Saturday night. Hirisave police registered a case on Sunday night, after the car owner filed a complaint.

T.M. Jagadish, a resident of Anchepalya in Bengaluru, was on his way to Dharmasthala along with his friends on Saturday night. They parked their Toyota Fortuner to have dinner near Mattanavile. A local group picked up an argument with the travellers on a petty issue. According to the complaint, Jagadish and his companions were assaulted by the local people. As they ran for safety, the local people set the car ablaze, causing a loss of about ₹10 lakh. A fire tender reached the spot, but by then the car was burnt completely.

Hirisave police registered a case against Dilip Kumar and others on charges of breach of peace, causing hurt and mischief by fire. One person was taken into custody.

