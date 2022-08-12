SUV carrying six students plunges into lake, no one hurt

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 12, 2022 21:59 IST

A group of six college students on a drive in an SUV lost control and drove into a lake near Anekal on Friday morning. There were no casualties reported in the incident.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Bannerghatta police said that students were driving on a mud road alongside Chinnayanapalya lake in Anekal taluk when, around 11.30 a.m., the driver lost control and the car plunged into the lake.

Passers-by rushed to help and pulled the students out before the vehicle submerged. The student who was driving managed to escape along with one more, while others were there at the spot till the vehicle was pulled out of the lake using a crane.

“All six students are alleged to have skipped class. They are all students of a private college in Hullahalli. We suspect that the students were under the influence of alcohol. But they claim that they were on the way to the college. So far, no one has filed a complaint about the incident. We will trace the student who was driving the SUV and subject him to medical examination as per legal action to be taken ,” a police officer said.

