Suttur rathothsava held with religious fervour

February 08, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - MYSURU

Thousands of people participated in the Shivathreeshwara Shivayogi Rathothsava that was held with religious fervour at Suttur in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district on Thursday.

Being held as part of the ongoing Suttur Jathra organised by the Suttur Mutt, the preparations for the chariot festival commenced at 4 a.m. with preliminary rituals and rites that went on till late in the morning. Around 10.30 a.m. the processional idol was brought to the chariot amidst religious chants after which the devotees pulled it with fervour.

Goa Governor Sridharan Pillai, Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and others were present and they took part in the event. The devotees raised slogans as the chariot made its way through the narrow lanes of the town on the banks of the river Kapila. As part of the jathra mahotsava, cultural troupes were present in large numbers and they added colour and vibrancy to the event. In all, there were 35 cultural and folk troupes which participated in the rathothsava.

Apart from local cultural and folk troupes, there were representations from Maharasthra and Tamil Nadu as well.

Later, Mr.Yediyurappa addressed the gathering at a function and said that Suttur Jathra was not merely religious but over the years has strived to bring contemporary ideas for discussion through seminars and workshops and it benefits the general public.

He praised the role of the mutt in upholding religious values since historical times.

