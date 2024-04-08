ADVERTISEMENT

Suttur Mutt to get mechanical jumbo today

April 08, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India is unveiling Shiva, a unique three-meter tall mechanical elephant weighing about 800 kg at Suttur Mutt in Suttur near Mysuru on Tuesday.

Shiva is being presented by actors Aindrita Ray, Diganth Manchale, and PETA India to Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Mutt (Sri Suttur Mutt) in honour of the math’s dedication to never hiring or keeping real elephants, a press release said here.

Ms. Aindrita Ray and Mr. Diganth Manchale will join the unveiling of Shiva along with Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of the Suttur Mutt at the mutt premises at 12 noon on Tuesday, the release stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

animal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US