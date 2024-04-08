GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Suttur Mutt to get mechanical jumbo today

April 08, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India is unveiling Shiva, a unique three-meter tall mechanical elephant weighing about 800 kg at Suttur Mutt in Suttur near Mysuru on Tuesday.

Shiva is being presented by actors Aindrita Ray, Diganth Manchale, and PETA India to Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Mutt (Sri Suttur Mutt) in honour of the math’s dedication to never hiring or keeping real elephants, a press release said here.

Ms. Aindrita Ray and Mr. Diganth Manchale will join the unveiling of Shiva along with Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of the Suttur Mutt at the mutt premises at 12 noon on Tuesday, the release stated.

Related Topics

animal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.