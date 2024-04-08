Suttur Mutt to get mechanical jumbo today

April 08, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India is unveiling Shiva, a unique three-meter tall mechanical elephant weighing about 800 kg at Suttur Mutt in Suttur near Mysuru on Tuesday.

Shiva is being presented by actors Aindrita Ray, Diganth Manchale, and PETA India to Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Mutt (Sri Suttur Mutt) in honour of the math’s dedication to never hiring or keeping real elephants, a press release said here.

Ms. Aindrita Ray and Mr. Diganth Manchale will join the unveiling of Shiva along with Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of the Suttur Mutt at the mutt premises at 12 noon on Tuesday, the release stated.