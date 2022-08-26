Suttur Mutt gives ₹1 lakh for feeding zoo animals

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 26, 2022 19:22 IST

Mysuru zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni receiving a cheque for ₹1 lakh from senior representatives of Suttur Mutt in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt has donated ₹1 lakh towards a day’s feeding cost of all animals and birds at the Mysuru zoo on the occasion of the 107th birth anniversary of Shivarathri Rajendra Swami.

The birth anniversary is celebrated on August 29.

Zoo authorities have thanked the seer for the contribution. This is the 13th successive year that the donation is being made. 

“Jagadguru Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Mutt’s active participation in conservation activities of Mysuru zoo is inspiring and encourages other institutions and animal lovers to come forward and take part in the conservation efforts,” a release from the zoo said.

The cheque was handed over to zoo Director Ajit Kulkarni on Friday. ZAK chairman Shivakumar was present.

