ADVERTISEMENT

Suttur Mutt donates ₹1 lakh to Mysuru zoo to feed animals and birds

August 25, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Suttur Mutt authorities handed over a cheque on the occasion of Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swami’s 108th Jayanthi. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Suttur Mutt on Friday presented a cheque of ₹1 lakh to Mysuru Zoo to feed animals and birds on the occasion of Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swami’s 108th Jayanthi.

The mutt authorities while presenting the cheque to Mysuru zoo officials at the zoo premises on Friday said Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swami, who worked for the welfare of humanity, also had immense love for animals and birds.

As a symbol of his love for animals and birds, seer of Suttur Mutt, Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami has sent the cheque to feed all the animals and birds of Mysuru on the occasion his birth anniversary on August 29, the mutt authorities said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US