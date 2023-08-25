Suttur Mutt donates ₹1 lakh to Mysuru zoo to feed animals and birds

August 25, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MYSURU

Suttur Mutt on Friday presented a cheque of ₹1 lakh to Mysuru Zoo to feed animals and birds on the occasion of Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swami’s 108th Jayanthi.

The mutt authorities while presenting the cheque to Mysuru zoo officials at the zoo premises on Friday said Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swami, who worked for the welfare of humanity, also had immense love for animals and birds.

As a symbol of his love for animals and birds, seer of Suttur Mutt, Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami has sent the cheque to feed all the animals and birds of Mysuru on the occasion his birth anniversary on August 29, the mutt authorities said.