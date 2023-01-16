Suttur Jathra from January 18

January 16, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The annual Suttur Jathra Mahotsava will be held from January 18 to 23 and apart from religious events will also reflect the culture and traditions of the region.

A slew of events will be held during the jathra period including exhibition, seminars, workshops on different fields including agriculture to mark the occasion.

Sharing details of the events, the jathra committee secretary S.P. Manjunath said here on Monday that there will also be a mass marriage on January 19 which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Pontiffs of various mutts will also be part of the jathra mahothsava, he added.

The Suttur chariot festival will take place on January 20 at 10 a.m. while there will also be rural sports, indigenous games etc later in the day. A wrestling contest will be held on January 22 and will be inaugurated by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

The seminar and conferences on agriculture will be held on January 21 and will be inaugurated by Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje and senior and progressive farmers will be felicitated to mark the occasion. An agricultural mela will be held on January 23 from 10.30 a.m. apart from an exhibition showcasing the latest developments in the field of agriculture. JSS Executive Director C.G. Betsurmath and others were present.