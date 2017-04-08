Sustainable strategies for traffic management in Bengaluru

The phenomenal growth of vehicular traffic in Bengaluru has resulted in traffic congestion, high level of air and noise pollution, longer journey time and increase in accidents on roads. It is estimated that Bengaluru may have 13 million vehicles by the end of 2030. But, there has been no commensurate growth in road networks and infrastructure.

Some of the significant factors responsible for traffic congestions include insufficient road space, inadequate facilities segregating slow traffic, inadequate width of pedestrian sidewalks and their encroachment by hawkers, and lack of road sense and discipline. In order to overcome traffic problems in the city, the following traffic management solutions are suggested.

Public transport

Good and affordable public transport system such as train, metro, monorail, and bus transport are more sustainable forms of transit mechanism.

Pollution level will also be under check. In order to evolve good public transport system, investments in metro and public transport buses should be made in a big way. Fares should be heavily subsidised to encourage people to shift to public transport.

Development of roads

Since the purchase of vehicles by citizens is driven by aspiration more than necessity, vehicles will continue to grow in the years to come. Therefore, there is a need to develop good road infrastructure with adequate capacity to sustain high volume of traffic. Existing capacity of the roads can be increased by developing longer flyovers. Signal-free corridors to avoid junction conflicts can be taken up to reduce journey time and traffic congestion.

Non-motorised transport

Non-motorised transport like cycling should be encouraged for short trips. With increasing urban sprawl and rising income levels, non-motorised transport has lost its earlier importance. However, non-motorised modes are environmental friendly and have to be given their due share in transport system.

Staggered office timings

Presently, peak hour starts are around 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Staggering of office and school timings will have a positive impact as traffic can be reduced during peak hours. The safe route to school project, initiated by the Bangalore Traffic Police, has largely helped in reducing traffic congestion as school starts before 9 a.m. Many IT industries have staggered their work schedules. A similar staggering of office timing of State government and central government departments may result in reducing traffic congestion during the traditional peak timings.

Pedestrian facilities

Pedestrians form a major proportion of commuters, about 25% to 30%. As facilities furnished for them are encroached upon by vendors or for road space, they are forced to use the roads, contributing to accidents. Adequate footpaths will encourage people to walk longer distances.

Parking spaces

Land is valuable in all urban areas, and parking places occupy large portions of such land. This fact should be recognised in determining the principles for allocation of parking space. Levy of high parking fees that truly represents the value of the land occupied should be used as a means to make the use of public transport more attractive. Park-and-ride facilities for bicycle users, with convenient interchange, would be a useful measure. Multi-level car parking facilities should be developed in all commercial areas.

Educating road users

Road users must be made aware of traffic rules and regulations through the media, posters, pamphlets, slides in theatres, and banners, among others. Habitual and repeated offenders should be made to undergo training sessions in traffic training institutes established by the traffic police.

The above strategic traffic management options may be adopted by civic agencies to substantially achieve traffic decongestion in city. If implemented systematically, they will go a long way in making Bengaluru more liveable.

(The first of a three-part series. M.A. Saleem is a former Additional Commissioner of Police-Traffic, Bengaluru)