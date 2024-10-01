ADVERTISEMENT

Sustainable horticulture is the new hope against challenges of climate change, says scientist

Published - October 01, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Belagavi

DSIR secretary advises youth to help farmers adopt new technologies

The Hindu Bureau

Minister S.S. Mallikarjun handing over certificates and medals to students during the University of Horticulture Sciences convocation in Bagalkot on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sustainable horticulture is emerging as the new hope to face challenges of climate change, secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) N. Kalaiselvi said in Bagalkot on Monday.

Ms. Kalaiselvi, who is also Director-General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), was delivering the convocation address at the 13th convocation of the University of Horticulture Sciences.

“As the global environmental crisis intensifies, sustainable horticulture seems to offer hope. From small-scale green gardens to large-scale reforestation and waste reduction projects, innovators in the field are looking for ways to increase yields, while limiting negative impacts on our ecosystems. It can be applied at the micro and micro levels from vast farmland to backyards and rooftops. Our society is more environmentally conscious. By adopting good practice we can promote quality biodiversity and improve soil health. This creates a more resilient ecosystem,” Dr. Kalaiselvi said.

Horticulture is also contributing to the conservation of biodiversity and essential ecosystem preparation. It helps maintain balanced ecosystems that support essential processes such as pollination, natural pest control and water filtration by creating habitats for various plant and animal species, the energy scientist said.

“Compared to areas of cultivation, horticulture production is proportionately exceeding the production of foodgrains. Exports of horticulture produce is also increasing and earning foreign exchange,” she said.

She asked young people to take up research development and adaptation of appropriate technology to help horticulture farmers. “Horticulture has great potential to not only boost agricultural income but also help farmers diversify and take up processing of farm produce. It is aiding the growth of the agriculture sector and thereby, the country’s economy. Diversification seems to be the best option for nutritional adequacy, increasing employment opportunities, agricultural income, utilization of natural resources and rural industrialisation,” she said.

Vice-Chancellor Vishnuvardhana welcomed and read the progress report.

Minister S.S. Mallikarjun presided over the event.

Registrar Mahadeva Muragi, Director of Education N.K. Hegde, Director of Research M. Fakhruddin, Director of Extension T.B. Allolli and others were present.

