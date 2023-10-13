Sustainable development: Governance talk today

October 13, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Governance Talk Series is a platform dedicated to fostering discussions and insights into various aspects of local governance in India. This series brings together experts, policymakers, politicians, and academicians to share their knowledge and expertise on critical topics related to governance, public participation, and sustainable city development.

GRAAM has conducted a Governance talk series recently at JSS Law College here. Now the second talk is scheduled to be held on Friday at Mahajana PG Center, KRS Road here. “Through these talks, we aim to promote awareness, knowledge sharing, and collaborative efforts for the betterment of governance practices among the youth of Mysuru,” a note from GRAAM said.

Recognizing the need for active citizen involvement in sustainable urban development, GRAAM has organised a talk on “People Participation for Sustainable Development of Cities and Citizens” for the youth of Mysuru here on Friday at 11.30 a.m.

Mayor Shivakumar, Mr. Manjunatha H.L., Program Manager - Civic Participation, Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy, Dr. Bhamy V. Shenoy, from Mysuru Grahakara Parishat and Mr. K. Sriram, Advisor CREDAI, Mysuru. The panel discussion will be moderated by Dr. Basavaraju R. Shreshta, Executive Director, GRAAM. Dr. C.K Renukarya, Director Pooja Bhagavat Memorial Mahajana Post Graduate Centre Mysuru will be present.

The panelists would speak on the following topics. Dr. Bhamy. V. Shenoy - Challenges for Citizens to Engage and How to overcome them?; Mr. Manjunatha H.L. - Youth Engagement in Urban Governance: Successful Models or Cases; K. Sriram - Sustainable Development of Mysuru (taking care of Ecology / Heritage / Culture of Mysuru while developing the city) and Role of Youth, and Mr. Shivakumar - Ways for Youth to engage with MCC.

