Sustainable Design Solutions Mela for improved livelihoods in Dharwad tomorrow

October 25, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Anitha of SELCO Foundation addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Anitha of SELCO Foundation addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

In a bid to sensitise people to sustainable design solutions for homes and workspaces using better construction techniques and material, SELCO Foundation will organise Sustainable Design Solutions Mela for improved livelihoods in Dharwad on Friday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, coordinators of the event from SELCO Foundation Anitha, Mahendra, Partha and Veeresh said that the Design Mela will be held at Sannidhi Kalakshetra at Vidyagiri (JSS College Campus) in Dharwad from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Ms. Anitha said that the event is aimed at providing design and architecture solutions for home-makers, micro business entrepreneurs and key stakeholders about the criticial need for climate-responsive-built environment solutions and how they can positively impact daily operations.

She said that there will be a live design booth where volunteer architects will provide design solutions. Also, there will be over 25 vendor stalls showcasing multiple built environment solutions and energy integrated appliances for efficient work and a Virtual Reality (VR) booth for experiencing a few built environment solutions.

And, along with them, there will be SELCO Foundation’s booth with case studies, posters, physical models and other aspects, she said.

Visitors will be able to personally experience ande check built environment solutions. Some of the models incude saloon, cattle shed, tailor’s shop and kitchen. The visitors will be sensitised to how they can bring down the temperature of their workplace so that they will be able to improve their performance by using the new solutions, she added.

Mr. Partha and Mr. Veeresh said that the Design Mela will act as catalyst for change, showcasing different interventions and experiences, tailored design solutions and a platform to access tools and resources for sustainable business environment.

