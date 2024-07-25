Sustainable consumption to ensure India meet’s net zero carbon emission target by 2070, says expert

India was on course to achieve the target of net zero emission by 2070 given the sustainable development and consumption pattern being followed in the country. This was stated by R.J. Krupadam, Chief Scientist and Head, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur, on Thursday.

He was speaking at the two-day ‘Conference on Climate Change Mitigation, Adaptation and Resilience: A Holistic Approach’, organised by JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research. The conference is being conducted in collaboration with Indian Universities and Institutions Network for Disaster Risk Reduction and National Institute of Disaster Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The scientist said India’s per capita carbon emission at 1.9 tonne was lower than the global average of 4 tonne per annum and this was in contrast to the U.S.’s per capita emission which was 14.4 tonne, while it was 8.9 tonne for China and 8.5 tonne for Japan.

Dr. Krupadam said there was emphasis on renewable energy and harnessing it but it was lagging behind in achieving the target. As against 40 gigawatts of rooftop solar component to be achieved by 2022, the country could achieve only 6 gigawatts, he added.

Pointing out that the change in atmosphere in the last 100 years was higher than the changes during the preceding 1 million years, Dr. Krupadam said that the carbon dioxide component in the atmosphere had changed drastically and was very high and all policies and interventions are part of the global effort to redress this imbalance and prevent a rise in global temperature whose impact on climate was considerable.

Overall the global carbon emission are still on an upward trajectory driven mainly by fossil fuel consumption, he added. Despite increased awareness and efforts to combat climate change, significant reductions in emissions are necessary to meet international climate change and limit global warming, said Dr. Krupadam.

The organisers said that the two-day conference was being held in the backdrop of climate change disrupting economies and affecting lives. “People are experiencing the significant impact of climate change which includes changing weather patterns, rising sea levels, more extreme weather events while the greenhouse gas emissions from human activities are on the increase driving climate change,” the organisers added.

Explaining the background in which the conference was being held the JSS AHER said that without action, the world’s average surface temperature was expected to rise by 3°C during the current century and some areas of the world was expected to warm even more. The poorest and the most vulnerable people are being affected and the Sustainable Development Goal 13 calls for urgent action to combat climate change and its impact. It is intrinsically linked to all 16 of the other goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the conference was being held in this backdrop, according to JSS AHER.

H. Basavanna Gowdappa, Vice-Chancellor (in charge), JSS AHER; B. Suresh, Pro Chancellor, C.G. Betsurmath, executive secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, and others were present. More than 150 participants from including research scholars, faculty members, industry experts from 18 States are taking part in the two-day conference.