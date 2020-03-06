Suspension of CUK Vice-Chancellor sought

KALABURAGI

06 March 2020 22:52 IST

Confederation writes to President Ram Nath Kovind

The All-India University Employees’ Confederation has written to the President seeking the suspension of the Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Karnataka for alleged irregularities in the appointments to the posts of professors and associate professors at the varsity.

M.B. Sajjan, general secretary of the confederation, addressing a press conference here on Friday, alleged that large-scale irregularities took place in the appointments at CUK.

They also sought a high-level inquiry to probe into the allegations and also wanted all the recruitments by CUK Vice-Chancellor H.M. Maheshwaraiah to be put on hold.

Mr. Sajjan alleged that candidates who did not meet the requirement as per the notification were selected for the interview. The applications of the candidates who did not have eight years of teaching experience as an assistant professor in the relevant subject, which was the criteria, were also considered. Many aspirants did not apply as they do not have the required number of research papers published in the University Grants Commission-approved list of journals. Ironically the scrutiny committee accepted applications of the candidates that failed to meet the criteria. The scrutiny committee had followed the guidelines in selecting candidates in geology, geography, linguistics and physics departments. But the same was not done while selecting candidates for computer science, electronics, and communication engineering, life sciences, history and archaeology, tourism and hotel management, commerce, and business studies. Mr. Sajjan alleged that crores of rupees exchanged hands in the appointment to various posts.

The confederation has also written to the Prime Minister, the Minister for Human Resources, and the chairman of the University Grants Commission.