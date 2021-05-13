Suspension of around 2,400 employees revoked: RTCs tells HC

The four road transport corporations (RTCs) in the State on Wednesday told the High Court of Karnataka that they had revoked suspension of around 2,400 employees of the about 2,760 suspended for their alleged illegal activities linked to participation in a strike during April this year.

Details of revoking of suspension was submitted before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj during the hearing on PIL petitions related to a strike call given by the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees’ League.

The proceedings of the meeting indicated that representatives of the league had agreed not to demand for implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission recommendation in view of financial situation of the corporations due to COVID-19 scenario.

The RTCs also said that they had not withdrawn suspension of those employees who were facing criminal cases in relation to violence related to strike, forcing employees from attending to work, etc.

When the counsel for the league raised objection to the claim related to demand on the Sixth Pay Commission, the court asked the counsel to make submission after going through the documents submitted on behalf of the RTCs. Further hearing was adjourned till May 26.